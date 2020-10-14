STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will continue struggle for restoration of Article 370, resolution of Kashmir issue: Mehbooba Mufti

The Centre had ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into union territories on August 5 last year.

Published: 14th October 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 09:26 AM

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With her party’s credibility at stake, Peoples Democratic Party chief and former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti may go all guns blazing against the abrogation of Article 370 and seek reversal of all decisions of August 5, 2019.

Mehbooba, 61, was released from over 14 months of detention on Tuesday evening. Unlike other leaders, who kept quiet for a long time after their release, Mehbooba, in her first message after being released, has hinted that she would be very vocal on the restoration of Article 370. 

ALSO READ: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti released from detention after 14 months

“We will have to take back what was snatched from us by Delhi Durbar,” she said on Wednesday after meeting NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah at her residence.  

While other parties, including the NC, kept silent on the Article 370 restoration after the detention of their leaders, PDP leaders, who were not detained, were very critical about Article 370 revocation. After the abrogation of Article 370, the PDP has been weakened, as many of its leaders have deserted it and joined the newly floated Apni Party, which has been asking to move beyond Article 370.  

TAGS
PDP Kashmir issues Article 370 Mehbooba Mufti Mehbooba Mufti detention
Comments

