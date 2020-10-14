Will get back what was snatched from us by Delhi Dubar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti after release

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In the first message after her release from over 14 months detention, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that nobody in Jammu and Kashmir has forgotten the humiliation of August 5, 2019 when its special status was scrapped and state bifurcated into two Union Territories (UTs) and asserted that "we will have to take back what was snatched from us by Delhi Durbar".

After being released from fourteen long months of illegal detention, a small message for my people. pic.twitter.com/gIfrf82Thw — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 13, 2020

"I have been released after over a year. During my detention, the black decisions of August 5, 2019 continued to attack me and my soul. I realize that this must have been the feeling of all people of Jammu and Kashmir," Mehbooba said in the audio message released on her Twitter handle.

On August 5, 2019, central government scrapped Articles 370 and 35A, which granted special status to J&K, and split the J&K into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature). All the mainstream leaders including three former CMs – Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah – were jailed. While others were released early this year, Mehbooba was released yesterday evening.

"None of us can forget the humiliation and dacoity of August 5, 2019. We now have to reiterate that we have to get back what was snatched from us unconstitutionally, illegally and undemocratically by Delhi Durbar on August 5, 2019. We have also to struggle to get the Kashmir issue resolved for which thousands of people have sacrificed their lives. We will have to continue our struggle for Kashmir resolution," Mehbooba further said.

"I know that the path ahead is not easy but I have belief that we all through our determination and courage will tread this path. Now that I have been released, I want all people of J&K, who are languishing in different jails, should be released," she added.

After her detention Mehbooba's twitter handle was handled by her daughter Iltija Mufti, who had been very vocal over the August 5, 2019 decisions. However, after the release of her mother, Iltija signed off from the Twitter account and handed the control back to Mehbooba.

Mehbooba would be addressing a press conference on October 16 (Friday) to announce her future plans and strategy. This is contrary to the policy adopted by other leaders, who had remained very quiet for some time after their release from detention.