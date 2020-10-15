17-year-old kills self over harassment in Uttar Pradesh's Banda

By PTI

BANDA: A 17-year-old girl, who was distressed over repeated harassment by a relative, allegedly committed suicide in a village under Chilla Police Station, police said on Thursday.

The minor was found hanging inside her home on Wednesday, SHO, Chilla Ramashray Singh said on Thursday.

On the complaint of the girl's brother, a case of abetment to suicide has been lodged against the relative, the SHO said.

The matter was reported to police in September but the two sides reached an agreement, he said.

However, the harassment continued and the girl got fed up and decided to kill herself, the victim's brother alleged in the complaint.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)