2020 Bihar polls: Progressive Democratic Alliance declares Pappu Yadav as CM candidate

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Amid intensifying electioneering, constituent political parties of Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA), headed by the Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) declared ex-Madhepura MP and JAP chief Pappu Yadav as the face of CM for the alliance on Wednesday.

Announcing this, Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Azad along with leaders of allies, said that Pappu Yadav would be the CM-designate of PDA because he has been fighting for the rights of poor people and development of state for long time.

It was also announced that Pappu Yadav will contest from Madhepura assembly constituency pitting against JDU and the Gathbandhan alliance candidates. In 2019, Pappu Yadav had contested the LS elections from the Madhepura seat unsuccessfully.

"PDA is going to bring a change in the state under the leadership of Pappu Yadav. Dalits, Muslims and

other weaker sections of the society will be empowered in the PDA government and will come together for a strong viable alternative," Azad said speaking to reporters.

After being announced as the CM face of alliance, Yadav said that a 'safe and smiling' Bihar will be his on top priority in the government. "We will ensure the safety of our mothers, daughters and sisters and CCTV cameras will be installed to keep anti social-elements under check throughout the state included Patna," he said.

Yadav also declared that he will tender his resignation in case he fails to stop migration from the state.

Attacking the NDA and Mahagathbandhan, he said, "Two brothers looted the state for 30 years and made the life of common people difficult due to rise in corruption and crime. Farmers' are in a perilous state. We will make arrangements for cold storage in each sub division of the state."