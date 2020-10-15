STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Army JCO injured in shelling by Pakistan along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

The junior commissioned officer who was injured in the firing and shelling in Sunderbani sector was later shifted to a hospital, they said.

Published: 15th October 2020 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Indian soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. (File | PTI)

Indian soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: A JCO was injured when the Pakistan Army opened heavy fire and shelled forward areas and posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, official sources said.

The junior commissioned officer (JCO) who was injured in the firing and shelling in Sunderbani sector was later shifted to a hospital, they said.

The Army gave a befitting reply to the Pakistan Army, they added.

Pakistan has violated ceasefire 17 times this month.

On October 1, an Army jawan was killed and another injured when the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the LoC in Krishnagati area of Poonch district, officials said.

An Army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, injured on September 5 when Pakistani troops opened heavy fire and shelled the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector, officials said.

On September 2, a JCO was killed in ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri JCO Pakistan army Indian army
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp