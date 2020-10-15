Assam police exam paper leak: After 'disappearing' for two days, wanted cop shows up

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: After allegedly 'disappearing' for two days, Assam Superintendent of Police Kumar Sanjit Krishna, who is an accused in the leak of the test paper for recruitment of police sub-inspectors, showed up at the police headquarters in Guwahati on Thursday.

He is believed to have been detained and taken to a hospital for a medical test.

There was no trace of the SP since Tuesday night after he had been quizzed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police for two consecutive days in connection with the case.

The CID, entrusted with the probe, had conducted a raid at his Guwahati residence on Wednesday but did not find him. He was serving as the SP of Karimganj in southern Assam’s Barak Valley when the scam was detected. Last Sunday, he was transferred as the SP of Barpeta Foreigner Regional Registration Offices.

Krishna had allegedly leaked the question paper to a broker, Rubul Hazarika alias Rubul Ali, who has since been arrested. Ali purportedly mentioned Krishna’s name in his confession to the CID.

So far, over 30 people have been arrested in connection with the scam. They include a former Deputy Inspector General of police PK Dutta, now-suspended BJP youth leader Diban Deka and several brokers. Investigations revealed a nexus among them.

After the scam was detected, the test to fill up 597 posts, conducted on September 20, was cancelled even while the candidates were writing their answers in exam halls. Around 66,000 candidates had appeared in it.

With Assembly elections due early next year, the scam gave the opposition Congress enough ammo to fire at the BJP. Alleging that several BJP leaders were involved in the scam, the Congress demanded that the case be probed by a sitting judge of the Gauhati High Court.

The police said nobody, irrespective of his or her post or position, would be spared if found guilty.