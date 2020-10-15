STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Civic body polls: Rajasthan govt violated norms for delimitation of wards, says Meghwal

The minister said good governance will be the agenda of the BJP for the municipal corporation elections and the party will issue a vision document.

Arjun Ram Meghwal (File Photo)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday accused the Rajasthan government of violating norms for the delimitation of wards in the Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota.

The three cities are going to the civic body polls from October 29 to November 3.

While voting in Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North and Kota North municipal corporations will be held on October 29, the elections to Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South civic bodies will tale place on November 3.

"Since the base of the BJP is strong in the cities, the state government decided to bifurcate municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota and violated norms for delimitation of wards," Meghwal told reporters here.

He said this was done to gain a political advantage.

The minister said good governance will be the agenda of the BJP for the municipal corporation elections and the party will issue a vision document.

An 'aarop patra' to highlight the failure of the state government will also be issued, the Union minister of state for parliamentary affairs said.

Targeting the state government over the law and order situation, he said Rajasthan has become a "leading state in crime against women and Dalits".

He said the Congress had promised agriculture reforms in its election manifesto but now it is opposing legislations enacted by the Centre.

