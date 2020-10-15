STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress, Left urge Mamata to redress grievances of investors duped by chit funds

Banerjee had in April 2013 announced setting up of a Rs 500-crore fund for paying back small and medium investors, who were allegedly duped by the Saradha Group.

Published: 15th October 2020 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Accusing the West Bengal government of inaction to address the concern of those duped by chit funds, the Left Front and the Congress on Thursday asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take possession of the properties of ponzi firm owners and sell them to return money to the deceived investors.

Seven years have passed after the "plunder of money deposited by poor people in ponzy firms like Saradha, Rose Valley and Alchemist", but no report of the special investigation team (SIT) or the Justice Shyamal Sen Commission was brought to public domain, Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan and Left Front Legislative Party Leader Sujan Chakraborty said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had in April 2013 announced setting up of a Rs 500-crore fund for paying back small and medium investors, who were allegedly duped by the Saradha Group.

She set up the one-man commission headed by Justice Shyamal Sen for the task.

The Commission, which was later entrusted to look into the cases of other ponzi companies' investors, was wound up in October 2014 before it could finish its assignment.

The accused chit fund companies collected thousands of crores of rupees from the general public luring them with abnormally high returns but subsequently failed to deliver.

The state government had also constituted an SIT to probe the ponzi scandal.

Mannan and Chakraborty demanded that "appropriate steps be taken on an urgent basis for returning the duped money to the poor depositor, proper punishment to all those involved in the gigantic scandal, identifying the properties of chit fund owners, taking possession of those properties for sale in market and distribute the recovered money among those duped.

" In a joint letter to the chief minister, the two leaders also demanded that the next of kin of those depositors who had committed suicide during these years, be given Rs 10 lakh each as compensation by the government.

They alleged that there is sufficient ground to prove that both the central and state governments are taking unnecessary time to complete the investigation process.

"The state government is not cooperating in the expected way with the Calcutta High Court appointed committee formed to recover money from the seized property of chit fund owners and distribute among the duped depositors.

The role of central investigating agency is also not positive," the letter read.

It also claimed that ruling party legislators "either get jittery or turn aggressive whenever faced with any query about chit fund in the Assembly".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp