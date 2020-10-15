STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ensure all official meetings begin with messages on COVID-19 precautions: Government to all departments

The government has issued several instructions to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Published: 15th October 2020 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All central government departments have been asked to ensure that official meetings begin with messages on COVID-19 precautions so as to sensitise officers and staff about the pandemic, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The government has issued several instructions to contain the spread of the coronavirus, it said.

"In continuation, it has since been decided that all central government offices shall ensure that every meeting commences with messages on COVID-19 related precautions, so as to sensitise officers and staff about the pandemic," said the order issued on Wednesday.

The messages may be focused on creating awareness relating to wearing of masks, physical distancing, hand hygiene and strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp