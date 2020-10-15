Ensure all official meetings begin with messages on COVID-19 precautions: Government to all departments

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All central government departments have been asked to ensure that official meetings begin with messages on COVID-19 precautions so as to sensitise officers and staff about the pandemic, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The government has issued several instructions to contain the spread of the coronavirus, it said.

"In continuation, it has since been decided that all central government offices shall ensure that every meeting commences with messages on COVID-19 related precautions, so as to sensitise officers and staff about the pandemic," said the order issued on Wednesday.

The messages may be focused on creating awareness relating to wearing of masks, physical distancing, hand hygiene and strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it said.