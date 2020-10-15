Gupkar Declaration signatories form alliance for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status

Fayaz Wani By

SRINAGAR: Some indications of the revival of political activity in J&K emerged on Thursday as major mainstream Opposition parties like the Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference and four others formalised their consolidation by forging a Peoples Alliance to demand restoration of the state’s special status.

Fresh from her release from detention after 14 months, Mufti added heft to the meeting convened at Abdullah’s residence on the Gupkar Declaration, which had on August 4, 2019 vowed to safeguard J&K’s special status — a day before Article 370 was hollowed out.

“We have now named it the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Ours is a constitutional battle,” Abdullah said, adding the alliance would strive for restoration of the constitutional position of J&K as it existed before August 5 last year.

A meeting to evolve an action plan will be held in a few days. “We will struggle for restoration of the rights that were snatched last year from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” said Abdullah, who was the first mainstream leader and former chief minister to be booked under the stringent Public Safety Act after his detention on August 5.

For her part, Mufti said: “Gupkar Declaration is an amalgamation of NC, PDP, PC, CPI(M), ANC & JKPM jointly striving to restore the rights & dignity of people of J&K The greatest disservice would be reducing it to PDP/NC or two political families.” Thursday’s meeting was also attended by former chief minister Omar Abdullah, Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone, J&K Peoples Movement leader Javaid Mustafa Mir and CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami. J&K Congress president Ghulam Ahmed Mir did not attend due to ill health.

Abdullah said the alliance also seeks a dialogue between all stakeholders for resolution of the issue pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir.

"We will be informing you about the future course of action in due course," he added.