STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gupkar Declaration signatories form alliance for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status

Briefing reporters after the nearly two-hour meeting, Abdullah said the leaders decided to formalise the alliance, that has been named 'Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration'.

Published: 15th October 2020 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and President of Peoples Democratic Party PDP Mehbooba Mufti interacts with senior party leaders at her residence in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Some indications of the revival of political activity in J&K emerged on Thursday as major mainstream Opposition parties like the Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference and four others formalised their consolidation by forging a Peoples Alliance to demand restoration of the state’s special status. 

Fresh from her release from detention after 14 months, Mufti added heft to the meeting convened at Abdullah’s residence on the Gupkar Declaration, which had on August 4, 2019 vowed to safeguard J&K’s special status — a day before Article 370 was hollowed out.

“We have now named it the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Ours is a constitutional battle,” Abdullah said, adding the alliance would strive for restoration of the constitutional position of J&K as it existed before August 5 last year.

ALSO READ | Peace, economic progress not possible in J-K unless Aug 5 decisions are reversed: Farooq Abdullah

A meeting to evolve an action plan will be held in a few days.  “We will struggle for restoration of the rights that were snatched last year from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” said Abdullah, who was the first mainstream leader and former chief minister to be booked under the stringent Public Safety Act after his detention on August 5.

For her part, Mufti said: “Gupkar Declaration is an amalgamation of NC, PDP, PC, CPI(M), ANC & JKPM jointly striving to restore the rights & dignity of people of J&K The greatest disservice would be reducing it to PDP/NC or two political families.” Thursday’s meeting was also attended by former chief minister Omar Abdullah, Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone, J&K Peoples Movement leader Javaid Mustafa Mir and CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami. J&K Congress president Ghulam Ahmed Mir did not attend due to ill health.

Abdullah said the alliance also seeks a dialogue between all stakeholders for resolution of the issue pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir.

"We will be informing you about the future course of action in due course," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Gupkar Declaration Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration Mehbooba Mufti Farooq Abdullah
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp