STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Law student facing perjury charges for allegations against Chinmayanand fails to appear in court

Special Judge Rail exempted both Chinmyanand and the LLM student from personal appearance for a day and slated the case for next hearing on November 11.

Published: 15th October 2020 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

The woman law student who alleged BJP leader Chinmayanand of sexual misconduct.

The woman law student who alleged BJP leader Chinmayanand of sexual misconduct. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A law student facing perjury charges for retracting her allegations of sexual exploitation by former Union minister Chinmayanand on Thursday failed to appear before a special Lucknow court trying cases involving lawmakers.

Appearing before Special MP-MLA court on Tuesday, the LLM student had turned hostile, categorically denying that she had levelled any allegation against Chinmayanand, prompting police to move the court to try the woman on charges of perjury under section 340 of the CrPC.

Taking cognisance of the prosecution's plea, Special Judge P K Rai had fixed October 15 for hearing the application.

The LLM student, however, did not appear before the court on Thursday.

So did Chinmayanand, facing the charge of sexually exploiting the woman, with his counsel seeking his exemption from personal appearance for a day.

Special Judge Rail exempted both Chinmyanand and the LLM student from personal appearance for a day and slated the case for next hearing on November 11.

The LLM student had on Tuesday disowned her statements given to both the police and the judicial magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC against 72-year-old Chinmayanand.

The police, meanwhile on Thursday, also produced two prosecution witnesses against the 23-year-old woman, also facing the charges of blackmailing and trying to extort money from the former minister in alleged collusion with her three male friends.

The extortion case against the woman and her male colleagues had been lodged on a complaint by Chinmayanand who had alleged that they had demanded Rs 5 crore from him while threatening to make public video clips that purportedly showed him getting massages from the student.

The court recorded the statements of the two prosecution witnesses in the case and slated its next hearing with other cases to November 11.

The police had filed the charge sheet in the extortion case on November 4, 2019 against the student and other accused namely Sanjai Singh, DP Singh, Vikram Singh and Sachin Singh for the offences of extortion, threatening under section 385, 506, 507 and 201 of IPC and section 67 A of IT Act.

The special court had taken cognisance of the offences on November 6, 2019.

The woman was granted bail in the extortion case in December while Chinmayanand, whose trust runs the Shahjahanpur law college where the woman studied, was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in February this year in the case of sexual exploitation against him.

The case against Chinmayanand was registered under Section 376-C of the IPC, an offence of the abuse of one's position by a person in authority to "induce or seduce" a woman under his charge to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape".

Chinmayanand also faced charges under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chinmayanand Sexual Assault Case Chinmayanand rape case
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp