Letter contempt of court, bid to overawe judges: Delhi High Court Bar Association

"The writing of the said letter and its circulation in public domain is clearly a dishonest attempt at overawing the independence of judiciary and tantamount to contempt of the Hon'ble Court.

Published: 15th October 2020 09:49 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) on Wednesday condemned the allegations of Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy against Justice N V Ramana that he has been influencing the sittings of state high court and acting in favour of the Telugu Desam Party.

The association said the letter written by Reddy to the CJI, which unfairly and without reason casts aspersions on the alleged conduct of the SC judge and other judges of the Andhra High Court, is an abject and uncalled for interference in the due administration of justice by the high court judges.

“The writing of the said letter and its circulation in public domain is clearly a dishonest attempt at overawing the independence of judiciary and tantamount to contempt of the Hon’ble Court.

“The Delhi High Court Bar Association condemns this blatant attempt to shake the confidence of the public at large in the judicial institution which has been performing its duty of due administration of justice assigned to it by the Constitution of India,” the association said in its resolution.

Supreme Court Advocates-On-Record Association has also issued a statement condemning Reddy’s letter and has said that the act of circulating such a letter in the media lacks propriety and scandalizes the court.

