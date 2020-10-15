STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minor raped, blackmailed by 3 men she befriended online in Madhya Pradesh

The three accused, who also blackmailed the girl and threatened to upload her objectionable video online if she resisted their advances, have been arrested

Published: 15th October 2020 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Womens' rights, Feminism, Sexual harassment

For representational purposes.(Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in Bhopal after they befriended her while playing an online game, police said on Thursday.

The three accused, who also blackmailed the girl and threatened to upload her objectionable video online if she resisted their advances, have been arrested, they said.

As per a police complaint filed by the girl's family, the accused, all residents of Rambha Nagar area and in the age group of 18 to 19, became friends with her online while playing PUBG game, police inspector Alok Srivastava said.

Last month, they lured the victim to come to Rambha Nagar where they allegedly raped her and made an objectionable video of her, the official said.

Thereafter, they allegedly blackmailed the girl, saying they would upload her video online if she spurned their advances, and raped her repeatedly, he said.

Based on the complaint, the three accused were arrested on Wednesday night, the official said.

A case has been registered against them under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (2N) (raping repeatedly), 376 (DA) (gang-rape of a girl under 16 years of age) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

TAGS
crime against children rape POCSO Act
