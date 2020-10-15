Prisoner hangs self in Maharashtra, suicide note found in stomach

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 32-year-old murder convict allegedly hanged himself at Nashik Central Prison in Maharashtra, the police said on Thursday.

In his suicide note, Asghar Ali Mansoori, the convict, accused prison staff of harassment.

The note was recovered from his abdomen during autopsy, said an official of the Nashik Road Police Station.

Sentenced to life in a murder case, Mansoori was found hanging in his cell on October 7.

The suicide note, wrapped in polythene, was recovered from his abdomen during autopsy, the official said.

He was nearing the completion of his term and was given the responsibility of warder to assist prison staff.

As per the suicide note, he was being harassed by the prison staff and not allowed to work as a warder in the last few days.

"We are conducting enquiry into the allegations," the police official said.

Mansoori could not read and write, so somebody must have helped him write the note, the official said.

Prison officials denied the allegations in the note, he added.

After Mansoori's death, other inmates wrote a letter to higher authorities, seeking FIR for abetment of suicide against the staff named in the suicide note, he said, adding that further probe was on.

