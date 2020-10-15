STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab CM calls House session on October 19 to nix farm laws

Farmer organisations, the Shiromani Akali Dal and AAP had asked the state government to call a special assembly session on these laws.

Published: 15th October 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.​ (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Congress government in Punjab has decided to convene a special session of the state assembly on October 19 to bring in legislation overriding the Central government’s new farm laws.
The decision came at a state cabinet meeting held through video conferencing on Wednesday.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had earlier announced that his government would fight the “anti-federal and vicious farm laws tooth and nail through legislative, legal and other means”. The 12th session of 15th Punjab assembly concluded on August 28 in which a resolution was passed by majority to reject the contentious farm ordinances promulgated by the Centre, before these were passed by Parliament, earning Presidential assent.

Farmer organisations, the Shiromani Akali Dal and AAP had asked the state government to call a special assembly session on these laws. To confer proprietary rights upon certain categories of persons engaged in agrarian activities in the state, the cabinet approved relevant laws benefiting 11,231 persons currently occupying private land spread across 4,000 acres.

These beneficiaries will get proprietary rights after payment of due compensation as per grades to be notified soon.  The cabinet also approved notifying the rules for slum dwellers, enabling them proprietary rights of land, thus ensuring basic amenities for them. It also approved the state employment plan 2020-22, facilitating filling of vacant jobs in government departments, boards, corporations and agencies in a phased manner. 
 

