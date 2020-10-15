STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 10 crores of cash recovered in 18 days by police ahead of Bihar polls

According to police, a huge sum of Rs 10.53 crores has been seized so far between September 16 and October 14 from across the state by the static surveillance and special flying police teams.

Published: 15th October 2020 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Stepping up surveillance on illegal transaction of cash in poll-bound Bihar, the state police have recovered more than Rs 10 crores of cash in the last 18 days besides seizing illegal consignments of narcotics including charas worth crores. 

Senior IPS officer Dr KK Singh has been made the nodal police observer monitoring surveillance teams from the police headquarters against the movement of cash and peddling of narcotics and other banned items  in view of the polls starting from October 28.

According to Singh, a huge sum of Rs 10.53 crores has been seized so far between September 16 and October 14 from across the state by the static surveillance and special flying police teams. Besides the cash, which has become a recovery record in the state, other items including charas and ganja worth Rs 22 crores  have also been seized from across the state.

For the first time, the valuation of seized items including narcotics and charas is being done as per the set price rate by the state Narcotics Control Bureau under Singh's supervision.

Singh said that a special intelligence surveillance is being maintained since the announcement of elections following the EC guidelines in Bihar's 91 expenditure sensitive constituencies to check the flow of illegal cash and other things prescribed.

As per official figures, the state has seized around 102 kg of charas valued at Rs 1.02 crores till October 14 from September 26. Recently, Rs 1.11 crore cash was seized in Darbhanga and two persons were arrested.

