SC asks Republic Media Group to approach Bombay High Court in TRP scam case

The Mumbai Police registered a case in the TRP scam and summoned Republic TV's chief financial officer S Sundaram for investigation.

Published: 15th October 2020 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Republic Media Group to approach the Bombay High Court in the Television Rating Points (TRP) scam case registered by the Mumbai Police.

A bench comprising Justice D Y Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee said the high court has been working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the media group should approach it as its office is located at Worli.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the media house, expressed apprehension about the ongoing probe saying "of late, there is a tendency that commissioners are giving interviews".

The Mumbai police has registered a case in the TRP scam and summoned Republic TV's chief financial officer S Sundaram for investigation.

The police have already arrested owners of channels Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the case.

The plea in the apex court was filed by Arg Outlier Media Private Limited which owns the Republic Media network.

