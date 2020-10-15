STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three held for human trafficking in UP; two women rescued

The members of the gang were arrested from the Bahjoi police station area while planning to sell the women, Sambahl SP Yamuna Prasad said.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representation

By PTI

SAMBHAL: Police here on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang of human traffickers with the arrest of three people and rescued two women.

The members of the gang were arrested from the Bahjoi police station area while planning to sell the women, Sambahl SP Yamuna Prasad said.

He said the gang used to sell women for Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh and was operating in many areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Photos of girls, audio and video tapes of conversations striking a deal have been recovered, the SP said.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohd Shanu, alias Sonu; Vikas Sharma; and Najma, alias Poonam.

