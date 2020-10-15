STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Varavara Rao's wife moves SC seeking bail for him in Elgar Parishad case

The petition, filed by Pendyala Hemalatha, urged the court to immediately release of Rao on the ground that his continued custody was violating his rights

Published: 15th October 2020 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 08:59 AM

Varavara Rao, bhima koregaon case

Telugu poet, writer and activist Varavara Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The wife of Telugu poet and writer Varavara Rao, arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case in June 2018, approached the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking bail for him on medical grounds, claiming that Rao is being subjected to cruel and inhuman treatment.

The petition, filed by Pendyala Hemalatha, urged the court to order immediately release of Rao on the ground that his continued custody was violating his rights granted under Article 21 of the Constitution (life or personal liberty) and dignity.

The petition said that during the pendency of the petition, the 81-year-old accused “be released on temporary medical bail and be allowed to travel to Hyderabad to be with his family and loved ones”.
The petition adds that when Rao was arrested, he had no neurological problems, which were confirmed during his Covid-19 treatment at Mumbai’s St George’s Hospital in July this year.

“It is further known that Covid-19 hampers all organs including neurological or/ and every patient displays different symptoms. When the petitioner’s husband was arrested on August 28, 2018, he had no neurological problems. It is therefore highly likely that Covid-19 and the fall that he had in St. George Hopital has led to neurological problems as reflected in the medical report filed by Nanavati Hospital,” the petition stated.

Rao’s wife has claimed he has been forced to live in inhuman conditions. She said the co-accused had called up the family and informed that Rao has been suffering from infection as his urine bag hasn’t been changed for past 40 days. “No useful purpose is being served by his continued incarceration except to torture him beyond human endurance. All bail applications are by definition urgent and ought to be given priority in hearing, especially in times of Covid.”

