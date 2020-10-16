Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s allegation against SC judge a bid to scandalise judiciary: Bar Council

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Terming Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s letter against Justice N V Ramana, the second senior most judge of the Supreme Court, a reprehensible move, the Bar Council of India (BCI) on Thursday said it was an attempt to undermine the independence of the judiciary.

The Council said Justice Ramana and several other judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court had been targeted by Reddy and that the letter was in retaliation to Justice Ramana’s order to expedite trials in criminal cases pending against politicians.

“There is no gainsaying that numerous criminal cases are pending against the chief minister. It appears that the chief minister, by making his letter public through the media, has adopted the tactics to pressurise the Hon’ble Judge, to tarnish his image and scandalise the institution,” a statement by the BCI read.

By releasing his letter to the media, the CM had made clear that he intended to malign the judges, “which is nothing but a subterfuge to shake the confidence of the public in the institution of the judiciary and administration of justice” it added. On October 11, Reddy had written to CJI S A Bobde, alleging that the judges were attempting to protect the interests of Telugu Desam Party.