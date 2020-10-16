STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre lifts ban on export of alcohol-based sanitizers with dispenser pumps

Earlier in March this year, the Central government had banned the export of all types of sanitizers amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Hand sanitizers (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that the export of alcohol-based hand sanitizers in containers with dispenser pumps or in any form of packaging will be free, with immediate effect.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) which functions under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry in a notification on Thursday said that "The export of alcohol-based hand sanitizers in a container with dispenser pumps is free for export making the export of alcohol-based hand sanitizers in any form/packaging freely exportable, with immediate effect."

Earlier in March this year, the Central government had banned the export of all types of sanitizers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The restriction was limited to only alcohol-based sanitizers later in the month of May.

In June, the government further relaxed the export restrictions and limited the ban on alcohol-based hand sanitizers to only those in containers with dispenser pumps. 

