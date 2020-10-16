CM Nitish sells vision of self-reliance, prosperity

By Express News Service

PATNA: JD-U chief Nitish Kumar urged voters to give him another chance to “serve” them, saying that the NDA would ensure jobs for all and lift the people out of poverty for making Bihar a self-reliant state.

“In every district, mega skill training centres will impart training to the youths in new technology so that they get employment and generate employment to others also,” Nitish said, canvassing for the NDA candidates for the first phase of elections.

He also announced that there would be a proper monitoring of all the development works in Bihar to ensure the status of a developed state. “We deliver whatever we promise. We are not like those who only announce but do nothing except increasing own wealth and income when they get a chance,” he said, indirectly targeting the RJD.

Calling upon the youths to support the NDA government, Nitish said that he has been working for the betterment of state but the youths should also come out and support the government. “We have a dream to make Bihar a self-reliant state and prosperous state. For this, we have planned to start ‘Seven Resolves-Part-II’ if voted to power again,” Nitish said.