STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CM Nitish sells vision of self-reliance, prosperity

He also announced that there would be a proper monitoring of all the development works in Bihar to ensure the status of a developed state.

Published: 16th October 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

By Express News Service

PATNA: JD-U chief Nitish Kumar urged voters to give him another chance to “serve” them, saying that the NDA would ensure jobs for all and lift the people out of poverty for making Bihar a self-reliant state.  

“In every district, mega skill training centres will impart training to the youths in new technology so that they get employment and generate employment to others also,” Nitish said, canvassing for the NDA candidates for the first phase of elections.

He also announced that there would be a proper monitoring of all the development works in Bihar to ensure the status of a developed state. “We deliver whatever we promise. We are not like those who only announce but do nothing except increasing own wealth and income when they get a chance,” he said, indirectly targeting the RJD. 

Calling upon the youths to support the NDA government, Nitish said that he has been working for the betterment of state but the youths should also come out and support the government. “We have a dream to make Bihar a self-reliant state and prosperous state. For this, we have planned to start ‘Seven Resolves-Part-II’ if voted to power again,” Nitish said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar self reliance prosperity
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp