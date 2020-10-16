STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farooq Abdullah and alliance want to separate Kashmir from India: BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav

Further attacking the PDP and NC leaders for forming People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, the MP said that the leaders should be put in jail.

Published: 16th October 2020 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah in Lok Sabha.

National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah in Lok Sabha.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day after National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah formed an alliance with archrival Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other regional groups over the restoration of Article 370, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Friday said that they want to separate Kashmir from India.

"Farooq Abdullah and the alliance with him want to separate Kashmir from India. They have not kept it a secret. When he was released, Abdullah directly said that he will take help from China to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Their intentions need to be understood," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Further attacking the PDP and NC leaders for forming People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, the MP said that the leaders should be put in jail.

"They are poisonous snakes; they should be put in jail immediately and kept there as long as the poison inside them is not out," the Rajya Sabha MP lashed out.

Abdullah had earlier said, "Our's is a constitutional battle; we want the Government of India to return to the people of the state the rights they held before August 2019 (when Article 370 was abrogated)."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farooq Abdullah Harnath Singh Yadav Kashmir bjp
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp