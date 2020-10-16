Hathras gang rape: UP STF to probe into conspiracy angle; victim's family wants case to be shifted to Delhi 

By Online Desk

LUCKNOW: A team of Special Task Force (STF) will investigate the conspiracy to incite ethnic and communal riots in Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of Hathras incident, the state government said on Friday.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the government said a case has been registered in the matter at Chandpa police station of Hathras.

"Special unit of STF will investigate the conspiracy to incite ethnic and communal riots in the state on the pretext of Hathras. Case registered in Chandpa police station of Hathras referred to a special unit of STF," the statement said.

The state further said that the STF's Special Unit was set up to expose the conspiracies after the international efforts to discredit the Yogi Adityanath government came to light.

"Large funding and conspiracies were done to discredit the Yogi government from all Islamic countries including Pakistan, the UAE and Bangladesh. Along with spreading fake information, edited photographs and rumours, a big effort was made to spread ethnic and communal riots in the state by inciting the victim's circuit," it added.

As per CMO, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is already interrogating the arrested members of PFI in this case.

On October 7, an FIR was registered against four people with links to Popular Front of India (PFI) in Mathura who were "going to Hathras to disrupt peace as part of a larger conspiracy"

The FIR states that media reports have pointed out that some antisocial elements are plotting to harm social harmony by instigating caste factions using the pretext of the Hathras incident.

Meanwhile, the victim's family now asks for the case to be shifted to Delhi, adding that they themselves want to move to the national capital.

The victim's brother on Friday told ANI that the family wants to be safe wherever they are.

"The family wants the case to be shifted to Delhi, we also want to shift there. The government should help us in this regard, we are dependent on them. We just want to be safe wherever we are," he told ANI.

This comes after a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the Hathras incident, had questioned the family members of the accused in the alleged gang-rape of a woman who died last month.

The accused in the case were identified as Sandeep, Ravi, Ramu, and Lavkush. The CBI on Wednesday had questioned the Hathras victim's family members for over six hours.

The CBI has set up a camp office in Hathras on premises belonging to the agriculture department.

As a part of the investigation, the CBI team on Tuesday collected samples from the spot where the victim of the alleged gang-rape was cremated on September 30.

(With ANI Inputs)