STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC questions Maha's decision to give college land to Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority

As per the plea, the state government was to provide Rs 812 crore as financial assistance to the metro rail project, but instead it took a decision to provide land to the PMRDA to raise funds.

Published: 16th October 2020 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Metro

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday questioned the Maharashtra government's decision to hand over around 26 acres of the government polytechnic college in Pune to the PMRDA as its viability gap of funding of Rs 812 crore for the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar proposed metro rail project.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a PIL filed by ''GPPians'' (Past Students'' Association of Government Polytechnic Pune) challenging a government resolution of August 27, 2019, by which it handed over portion of the land on which the polytechnic college is situated on Ganeshkhind Road to the PMRDA for the metro line.

The petitioner's claim is that instead of financial funds, the state government decided to give land to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) for commercial use to fund the metro project.

As per the plea, the state government was to provide Rs 812 crore as financial assistance to the metro rail project, but instead it took a decision to provide land to the PMRDA to raise funds.

The bench on Friday noted that this was like a "barter" system.

"Is such a barter system legal? Today, you (government) are giving land where an age-old college stands to fund the Metro project...tomorrow you (government) will hand over some other land for some other purpose. How is this fair?" the court said.

The bench directed the Maharashtra government and the PMRDA to file their affidavits in response to the petition and posted the matter for further hearing on December 8.

The court said all parties shall maintain status quo with regard to acquisition of the said land till January 31, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar proposed metro rail project Maharashtra governmen government polytechnic college PMRDA Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp