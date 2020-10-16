STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India will take decisive action against those who plan to harm: MoS G Kishan Reddy

The minister of state for home was addressing the 'black cat' commandos of the National Security Guard  on the occasion of their 36th raising day being celebrated at its garisson here.

Published: 16th October 2020 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GURUGRAM: India believes in the policy of 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' or the world is one family but if someone plans to harm it then the country is capable to undertake appropriate action to thwart such attempts in a "decisive" way, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said on Friday.

The minister of state for home was addressing the 'black cat' commandos of the National Security Guard (NSG) on the occasion of their 36th raising day being celebrated at its garisson here.

The NSG was established as a federal contingency force in 1984 to undertake specialist counter-terrorist, counter-hijack and hostage rescue operations.

"From the primordial, India believes in vasudhaiv kutumbakam which means the world is one family. We never think bad for a person or a country but if someone wants to bring harm to India then we are capable to undertake appropriate action in a decisive manner," Reddy said in his address.

ALSO READ | India has not sent any message to Pakistan expressing desire for talks: MEA

The adherence to 'dharma', he said, does not mean India will sit idle during such challenges, he said.

The minister said the specialised counter-terrorist force should keep itself "ten steps ahead" in training and technology as terrorists are using new techniques with evolving times.

"The NSG should better its capabilities for enhancing mobility, surveillance, fire power and counter-UAV capabilities," he said.

Reddy affirmed that the government is determined to strengthen the commando force in all aspects and also to ensure that it "reaches the scene of action by fastest possible means."

NSG is a task-oriented force.

It has been a challenge for it to be operationally ready during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The minister said the force has obtained modern equipment and weapons to be distinguished as a world class force.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Kishan Reddy
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp