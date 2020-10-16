STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Army restores damaged grave of decorated Pakistan officer in Jammu and Kashmir

'A fallen soldier, irrespective to the country he belongs to, deserves respect and honour in death. Indian Army stands with this belief.' the Indian Army said.

Published: 16th October 2020 10:59 AM

The damaged grave restored by the Indian Army.

The damaged grave restored by the Indian Army. (Photo | China Corps Twtter)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Indian Army on Thursday said it has restored the damaged grave of a decorated Pakistani officer in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted a photograph of the epitaph on grave which read, 'In memory of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitar-e-Jurrat Shahid 05 May 1972, 1630 H, killed in counter attack by 9 Sikh'.

"In keeping with the traditions & ethos of the #IndianArmy,  #ChinarCorps resuscitated a damaged grave of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitara-e-Jurrat, Pakistan Army, who was Killed in Action (KIA) at a forward location along LC in Naugam Sector on 05 May 1972," Chinar Corps posted on its Twitter handle.

"A fallen soldier, irrespective to the country he belongs to, deserves respect & honour in death. #IndianArmy stands with this belief. This is #IndianArmy for the world," the Army added.

