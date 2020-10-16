STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Is there mechanism for checking of TV news before damage is done: Bombay HC to govt

Hearing Public Interest Litigations about coverage of actor Sushant Singh Rajput''s death, the court also said that if the media crossed the line, it is for the legislature to act.

Published: 16th October 2020 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday asked the Union government if there is any mechanism for checking the content broadcast by news channels before the "damage is done".

Hearing Public Interest Litigations about coverage of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the court also said that if the media crossed the line, it is for the legislature to act.

"In a case where the media crosses the `Lakshman Rekha'', it is for the Parliament to step in. Why should the court do it?" the HC said.

The petitioners, which includes several former IPS officers, have said there is a "media trial" going on in the Rajput case, and it should be stopped.

"All public officers are liable to be removed if something happens. Same for private employment. People are taken to task for not behaving properly," a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni said.

"For print media you have censor, something is there by the state. You do not seem to be in the mood to ruffle feathers with respect to electronic media," the bench said.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Union government, argued that the Supreme Court has maintained that the government must not interfere with the freedom of press, and the press must be encouraged to have a system of self-regulation.

But the HC noted that the judgments cited by Singh were old. "These judgments are from 2012-2013. Times have changed. This is the most misused freedom now," it said.

The bench also referred to the Chief Justice of India''s recent remark that freedom of speech is most abused.

The high court further said it was concerned with the efficiency of the present mechanism of regulation with regard to news channels.

"Everyone seems to be having an unfettered license to say whatever they want....Before the so-called damage is done, is there any machinery to check that? Or do you act only when a certain news is disseminated and complaints are received?" the judges asked.

The HC went on to say that the media must keep in mind that a person''s reputation is not tarnished unduly.

"Media has fundamental right to freedom. But that cannot be used to infringe the rights of others. This cannot go unregulated," it added.

ASG Singh said the Union government was of the same view and was "looking into what is needed to be done."

Senior counsel Arvind Datar, who appeared for the National Broadcasters Association (a private body), said it did impose fine on several TV channels for objectionable reportage on Rajput''s death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Sushant Singh Rajput's death news channel coverage
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp