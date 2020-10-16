STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LJP contesting Bihar assembly elections for its survival, says BJP leader Sambit Patra

He also clarified that BJP does not have other teams and is only contesting elections in alliance with BJP, JDU, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikas Insan Party.

Published: 16th October 2020 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

BJP leader Sambit Patra (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra on Friday said Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is contesting Bihar assembly election for its survival.

Addressing a press conference here, Patra said, "This election is being fought in Bihar for democracy, development and stability. While on one hand we are contesting for the stability of our party, the stability of Bihar and democracy, at the same time, LJP is contesting for its survival."

He also clarified that BJP does not have other teams and is only contesting elections in alliance with BJP, JDU, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikas Insan Party.

"Clearly the BJP wants to tell that in Bihar, there is an alliance of BJP, JDU, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikas Insan Party. They are contesting elections together. We are clearly stating that neither we have a 'B' team nor a 'C' and 'D' team," Patra said.

I am Modi's 'Hanuman', he lives in my heart: Chirag hits back at BJP's 'vote katua' jibe

"The way LJP leaders are giving various kinds of interviews at different places since morning to save their existence is very unfortunate in itself. We condemn it," added Patra.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put its top leadership on the job to ensure that Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan will not 'mislead' the people of poll-bound Bihar by invoking names of its top leadership.

Earlier in the day, Prakash Javadekar, Union information and broadcasting minister warned Paswan not to create confusion in the electorate by taking names of BJP leadership.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10.

