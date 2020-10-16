STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MSP, government procurement important for country's food security, here to stay: PM Modi

The comments of the Prime Minister come amid Opposition protests over the central government's move to implement three new agricultural laws.

Published: 16th October 2020 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Once again terming the three recent agricultural reforms "a very important step in improving the agriculture sector of the country and increasing the income of farmers", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Minimum Support Price (MSP) and government procurement would continue.

"Several steps have been taken to ensure that the farmers get one-and-a-half times the input cost as MSP. MSP and government procurement are important parts of the country's food security. So it is natural for them to stay," Prime Minister Modi said during an event to mark the 75th anniversary of India's long-standing relationship with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). A commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination was also released to mark the event.

He added One Nation One Ration Card system has also been implemented in 28 states and Union Territories of the country to ensure food security.

The comments of the Prime Minister come amid Opposition protests over the central government's move to implement three new agricultural laws.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation 17 recently developed biofortified varieties of eight crops on World Food Day. "Over the years, there has been considerable work in research and development of advanced seeds in the country. Today, 70 biofortified varieties of different crops are available to the farmers. Before 2014, there was only one such variety," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm laws Narendra Modi MSP government procurement Farmers protest
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp