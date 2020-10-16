STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nadda showcases PM’s leadership for bringing development in Bihar 

Reminds voters of RJD’s rule when youths, businessmen left state for greener pastures

Published: 16th October 2020 09:06 AM

BJP president JP Nadda addresses a public rally in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Thursday; (Below) JD-U chief Nitish Kumar arrives for a rally in Shaikpura | PTI

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday chose to highlight abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, the Ayodhya Ram temple construction and the standoff with China in his campaign for the Bihar polls.

He said the national issues were tackled by the strong leadership of PM Narendra Modi and that the victory of NDA candidates in Bihar polls will strengthen Modi’s hands to bring a fresh wave of development in the state.

Addressing an election rally in the second round of campaigning in south Bihar’s Aurangabad district, Nadda said the infrastructure developed along the China border had “panicked” that country’s leadership.
“The elections before 2014 were held on the basis of caste, community and the vote-bank politics. After Modi became the PM, the course of elections has moved to development,” he said.

Taking a dig at RJD rule till 2005, he said: “Bihar has been rescued from the ‘lathi-raj’ by the NDA government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. I urge the people of Bihar not to allow the state to slide back to the days of loot and shoot”.

He said RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav should know what his father (Lalu Prasad) did to the state. “Businessmen had migrated and students and youths left Bihar and went to Delhi and other states. The law and order had deteriorated to such an extent that Dalit District Magistrate G Krishnaiyyah was lynched and criminals like Shahabuddin roamed freely,” he said, adding all these stopped when the NDA government was formed under leadership of Nitish Kumar  in the eastern state. 

Congress gives ticket to Shotgun’s son
The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 49 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, fielding Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha from Bankipur and Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Yadav from Bihariganj seats. The party also nominated former MP Kali Pandey from Kuchaikote assembly constituency.

