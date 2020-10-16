NCP's Nawab Malik attacks BJP for Maharashtra madrasa funds letter to CM Uddhav

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minority affairs minister Nawab Malik on Friday hit out at the BJP after one of its MLAs wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding stoppage of government funds to madrasas.

On Thursday, BJP MLA from Mumbai's Kandivali East Atul Bhatkhalkar, in his letter, asked Thackeray to show courage to shut down state-funded madrasas and prove his "Hindutva credentials".

Malik said the issue had been raised by the BJP with a political and vengeful motive to divide people and wondered why the latter did not take a step in this direction when it was in power till 2019.

In a video message, Malik said the state government gives honorarium of Rs 5,000 per month to educators to teach subjects like Maths, Marathi, Hindi and English to madrasa students to bring them into mainstream.

This scheme was in place during the time of the Devendra Fadnavis government as well and the BJP should introspect before making such a demand now, the NCP minister said.

"This demand is being raised with a political motive.

The BJP is making such a demand out vengeance, to spread political hatred, divide people, and challenge the chief minister," he said.