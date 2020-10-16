STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NSG has trained Sri Lankan PM's security personnel in close protection: Force chief

NSG, also known as the 'black cat' commandos, was raised as a federal contingency force in 1984 to undertake specialist counter-terrorist, counter-hijack and hostage rescue operations.

Published: 16th October 2020 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa (Photo | AP)

By PTI

GURUGRAM: India's federal counter-terrorist force NSG has trained a select group of personnel who protect the Sri Lankan Prime Minister, the chief of the commando force said on Friday.

In his address on the occasion of the force's 36th Raising Day, NSG director general (additional charge) S S Deswal said the force has acquired the most modern weapons and equipments to distinguish itself as a "world class zero-error force".

"The NSG close protection force has trained 21 personnel of Sri Lanka's PM security division in close protection skills.

The honourable Prime Minister of Sri Lanka wrote to the honourable Indian PM and praised the training," Deswal said.

He, however, did not mention the time period when these personnel were trained by the NSG.

The National Security Guard, also known as the 'black cat' commandos, was raised as a federal contingency force in 1984 to undertake specialist counter-terrorist, counter-hijack and hostage rescue operations.

It has a special component called the CPF (close protection force) that provides security to high-risk VIPs under the top category Z+ cover.

It has about 13 protectees under its charge at present, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.

Deswal said the CPF, during the COVID-19 outbreak, provided security to its VIPs in about 4,000 events held in various states.

The NSG DG said the force had enhanced its mobility, training, weaponry and equipment by "many times" as terrorism is a complex and global problem in this century and the tactics of terrorists were changing and terror groups were possessing modern weapons.

  "We are determined to adopt modern technology and specialisation," the DG said during the event at the force's garrison here that was chaired by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.

He said the force has been training special combat units of state police forces so that they are better prepared to combat terrorist incidents even as he invited them to share NSG's expertise in counter-terrorism, bomb disposal and sniffer dogs training.

"Post the 26/11 Mumbai attacks of 2008 we have corrected and upgraded in many areas. The force has remotely operated vehicles, satellite communications system, armoured robots, unmanned aerial vehicle detection radar system and anti-drone capabilities," Deswal said.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Prime Minister National Security Guard
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp