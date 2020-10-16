STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistani troops shell LoC areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Indian Army personnel retaliated to the Pakistani fire in the Mankote sector befittingly, officials said.

Published: 16th October 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Army personnel during a search and cordon operation after villagers reported presence of mortal shells in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistani troops engaged in heavy firing and shelling on forward areas and posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday in violation of a ceasefire agreement, officials said.

A defence spokesperson said, "At about 0515 hours today, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along LoC in Mankote sector in district Poonch."

Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire for 18 times this month.

On Thursday, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was injured in Pakistani shelling in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

On October 1, an Army jawan was killed and another injured when the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire along the LoC in the Krishnagati area of Poonch district, officials said.

An Army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured on September 5 when Pakistani troops opened heavy fire and shelled the Line of Control in the Sunderbani sector, officials said.

On September 2, a JCO was killed in the ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.

