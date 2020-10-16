Patna diary

Rajesh K Thakur By

Citizens light lamps on EC logo at Gandhi Maidan

In an attempt to motivate people to vote in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, Patnaites lit lamps on a 2,000 sqft logo of the Election Commission of India at the historic Gandhi Maidan recently. The initiative of the Patna district administration was to encourage people to come out and vote in huge numbers. Later, the officials also administered an oath to the people for voting. Earlier, District Magistrate cum Returning Officer Kumar Ravi flagged off a motorcycle awareness rally to create awareness among the voters.

ECR organises first online chess competition

The East Central Railway (ECR), headquartered at Hajipur, recently organised an online chess competition for the first time for the officers and their family members. According to Rajesh Kumar, the chief spokesperson of the zone, as many as 67 participants took part in it under the three categories of male, female and children below the age of 15. “Participants played seven rounds of chess online and the winners were awarded by ECR General Manager LC Trivedi from each of three categories,” Kumar said. He added that the online chess competition was organised by the ECR Sports Association. The ECR regularly hosts competitions but it is the first such initiative due to the pandemic.

NDRF conducts Covid awareness drive

The 9th Battalion NDRF, stationed at Bihta in Patna district, recently conducted a mass social awareness drive to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. NDRF personnel conducted made people aware of various aspects of Covid-19 in East Champaran, Supaul, Saran and Patna districts. They also trained people on preventive and safety measures, informed Vijay Sinha, the Commandant of 9th battalion NDRF. “During the awareness program, people were educated on how to wear face masks, maintain physical distancing of two yards and hand-washing practices,” he said.

Free paediatric cardiac surgery camp held

The Patna-based Indira Gandhi Institute of Cardiology (IGIC) organised a free camp for Paediatric Cardiac Surgery on October 15 in collaboration with the State Health Society for children suffering from congenital heart disease at its campus. The children, aged between 0 and 18, were examined free under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakaram (RBSK) by a team of cardiologists. After signing an agreement with the State Health Society, the IGIC has started paediatric cardiac surgery in Bihar which was previously not being done in the state. Now, the surgery is conducted in three medical institutions- IGIC, IGIMS and IMS in Patna.

