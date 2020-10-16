STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PIL in SC to frame model pacts to protect realty customers

Due to deliberate excessive delays in possession, real estate customers are not only suffering from mental and financial injury but also from brazen violation of their right to life and livelihood.

Published: 16th October 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Real estate

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Centre to frame model pacts for builder and agent buyers to protect customers and bring in transparency in the realty sector in tune with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act 2016.

The plea filed by advocate and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay has also sought a direction to all the states to enforce ''Model Builder Buyer Agreement'' and ''Model Agent Buyer Agreement'' and to take steps to avoid “mental, physical and financial injury” to customers.

"Promoters, Builders and Agents use manifestly arbitrary one-sided agreements that do not place customers at an equal platform with them, which offends Articles 14, 15, 21 of Constitution. There have been many cases of deliberate inordinate delays in handing over possession and customers lodge complaints but police don''t register FIRs, citing arbitrary clauses of the agreement.

"Builders issue revised delivery schedule again and again and adopt arbitrary unfair restrictive trade practices. All this amounts to criminal conspiracy, fraud, cheating, criminal breach of trust, dishonestly inducing delivery of the property, dishonest misappropriation of property and violation of corporate laws," said the plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey.

Due to deliberate excessive delays in possession, real estate customers are not only suffering from mental and financial injury but also from brazen violation of their right to life and livelihood.

The PIL contended that many developers across the country still follow a common practice of pre-launching a project without securing requisite approvals for the project from the authorities, and term it as ''soft launch'' or ''pre-launch'' etc. thus, openly violating the law but no action has been taken against any builder till date.

"It is necessary to state that registration of the project with the regulatory authority has been mandatory before it is launched for sale, and for registration, the basic pre-requisite is that the developer must have all the requisite approvals.

"Thus the buyer is protected as the project is ring-fenced from the vagaries of non-approvals or delays in approvals which are one of the major causes of delay for the project," the plea said.

The plea has also sought directions to compensate the buyers for losses incurred due to inordinate delays on the part of Promoters-Builders and to recover their money.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Real Estate Regulatory Authority Act 2016 realty customers protection realty sector
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp