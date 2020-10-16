STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry reports 287 fresh COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 32,766

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said the total number of active cases stood at 4,524 while 27,671 patients had recovered and were discharged so far from hospitals.

COVID testing

A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry added 287 fresh COVID-19 cases while one fatality took the death toll in the union territory to 571, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Friday.

The 287 new cases were detected at the end of examination of 4,287 samples taking the overall tally to 32,766 (after transfer of seven cases to Tamil Nadu), the Minister said at a virtual press meet.

Rao said the total number of active cases stood at 4,524 while 27,671 patients hadrecovered and were discharged so far from hospitals.

He said 306 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours ending 10 am today.

Fatality and recovery rates were 1.74 per cent and 84.45 per cent respectively.

The Minister said 2.55 lakh samples had been tested so far and it was found that 2.18 lakh were negative and the result of the examination of remaining specimens was awaited.

The 59-year old man who succumbed in the last 24 hours had comorbidities including kidney injury, he said.

Of the new cases reported today, the Puducherry region had 236 followed by Karaikal (28), Yanam (16) and Mahe (7), he said.

