STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami gets new date for appearance before police

Goswami has been now asked to remain present before the Special Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Worli Division, on October 24.

Published: 16th October 2020 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (Screengrab of video Arnab posted on Twitter after alleged attack)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Following a request by his lawyer, Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was exempted from appearing before Mumbai Police on Friday, an official said.

Goswami has been now asked to remain present before the Special Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Worli Division, on October 24, he said.

Earlier, the police had asked him to appear before the executive magistrate on Friday afternoon.

He had been served a notice asking why he should not be asked to execute a bond for good behaviour in view of his alleged communal comments on news shows about the Palghar lynching and Bandra migrants gathering incidents in April.

But his lawyer on Friday requested exemption, so a new date was given, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Republic TV communal comments Palghar lynching case Mumbai police Arnab Goswami
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp