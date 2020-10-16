Sushant death case: Mumbai Police arrests Delhi lawyer for spreading 'fake' theories

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The cyber cell of Mumbai Police has arrested advocate Vibhor Anand from Delhi for allegedly spreading fake theories on the cases of Sushant Singh Rajput and his manager Disha Salian and the Maharashtra government.

The Mumbai Police had registered an FIR in August after advocate Anand posted three YouTube videos where he made "defamatory" statements about state home minister Anil Deshmukh and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray.

“We arrested Vibhor from his residence in Delhi on Thursday and brought him to Mumbai. He was brought to the court which remanded him in police custody till October 19. He has been booked for posting defamatory contents and videos under the Cyber Act,” said Mumbai police.

“We are scrutinizing all accounts that spread fake theories. There was a plan to topple the Maharashtra government and defame the Mumbai Police by using fake theories. We will soon expose the troll gang and the people behind it,” said a police official.

In September, actor and director Arbaz Khan had filed a civil suit against him and the court had directed to remove all objectionable and defamatory content from his social media accounts.