STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Activists under detention for their words, not for having guns: Tharoor's jibe at Centre

The Thiruvananthapuram MP and author of several books was speaking at the Symbiosis International University Literary Festival via video-conferencing.

Published: 17th October 2020 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said a large number of people, including activists Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj and Anand Teltumbde, are under detention for their words, although none of them is accused of hitting anyone or possessing a gun.

He also said that words and ideas may outlast power and authority.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP and author of several books was speaking at the Symbiosis International University Literary Festival via video-conferencing.

"When I was in school, I learnt that the pen is mightier than the sword. Today, I have seen our country, its politics and its discourse. I am no longer convinced it is," he said.

"I am sorry to say, but words and ideas may outlast power and authority. Power and authority in the short term can crush the words," the Congress leader said.

"We have seen that a large number of people are under detention for words they have expressed.

Currently, people like Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Anand Teltumbde are under detention for their words.

"No one is accused of throwing a stone, hitting someone or possessing a gun or anything like that. It's only about the words. So, how will the pen stand up to the sword if the pen is wielded to the authority of the government of the day," he said.

Rao, Gonsalves, Bharadwaj, Teltumbde and some other activists have been arrested for their alleged Maoist links and for their alleged involvement in inciting a mob to violence in Koregaon Bhima near Pune on January 1, 2018.

Violence had erupted in Koregaon Bhima allegedly after provocative speeches were made during the Elgar Parishad conclave held a day earlier at Shaniwarwada in Pune city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Varavara Rao Sudha Bharadwaj Anand Teltumbde
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp