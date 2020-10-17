BJP dares Congress to mention Article 370 restoration in its Bihar poll manifesto

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after the Congress pitched for restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP Saturday dared it to say so in its manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls and accused it of speaking the language of "separatists".

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar accused the Congress of practising the politics of "dividing society" for collecting votes ahead of the Bihar polls, which begin from October 28, and asserted that people have supported the government's move on Jammu and Kashmir.

"People have seen how much progress has happened in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Still, the Congress is singing the tune of whatever few separatists are there. The Congress has become a narrow party and that is why it is taking stand against the sentiments of people in the country," he told reporters.

Whatever be the issue, the Congress praises Pakistan and China, he alleged while taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi.

The entire country has hailed the government's move to revoke Article 370, he said.

Congress leader P Chidambaram had said on Friday that his party resolutely stands for restoration of the status and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and that the "arbitrary and unconstitutional" decisions of the Modi government of August 5, 2019 must be rescinded.

The government had last year nullified Article 370, which had given special rights to the region, and divided the state into two union territories.

BJP president J P Nadda had attacked the Congress for its stand and tweeted Friday night, "Since Congress has no good governance agenda to talk about, they are back to their 'Divide India' dirty tricks before Bihar elections. Shri Rahul Gandhi praises Pakistan and Shri Chidambaram says Congress wants Article 370 to return! Shameful!"