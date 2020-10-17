Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The metropolitan magistrate court in Bandra on Saturday asked Mumbai Police to register an FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for spreading "religious disharmony".

Bollywood casting director Munnawarlal Sahil Asharafali Sayeed had filed a petition in the court after Mumbai Police refused to register an FIR against Kangana and his sister.

In his petition, Sayeed said, "Kangna Ranaut is defaming Bollywood as the hub of nepotism and portraying people working in the film industry as drug addicts, communally biased, and murderers through social media posts and TV interviews."

The series of social media posts of the actor and her sister are creating a negative image of Bollywood. "It is disturbing the peace and creating communal tension. She also termed Shiv Sena Babur as Sena and made controversial remarks on the Palghar incident. She also said one particular community is dividing society on religious lines."