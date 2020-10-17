Ranchi diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A 90-year-old woman has become the oldest person in Ranchi to defeat Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Dorabji Tata Park

By Mukesh Ranjan
90-year-old woman beats COVID

A 90-year-old woman has become the oldest person in Ranchi to defeat COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic. Bela Rani Samantha was discharged from the Bhagwan Mahavir Medica Superspecialty Hospital and was given a warm send-off by the hospital authorities.

The elderly patient was admitted on October 6 and discharged eight days later after complete recovery. Amid the increasing number of cases and fatalities in Jharkhand, the successful recovery of Samantha is a boost for the medical fraternity. As per the state health department’s analysis, more than 50 per cent of fatalities in Jharkhand have been because of comorbidities and old age.

Ranchi airport tops in customer satisfaction 

The Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi has bagged topped the Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) in its category, as per a survey conducted by the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

According to airport officials, the Ranchi airport has secured 4.79 out of five in the grading system leaving behind Gaya, Surat, Agartala, Bhopal, Khajuraho, Vijaywada and 10 other “medium-sized” airports in the survey conducted via a third-party.

The airports were judged on 33 parameters including cleanliness, hassle-free check-in and check-out, availability of clean toilets, availability of restaurants, quality of food and beverages, shopping experience, parking and the all-round ambience, officials said. Spread over an area of 1,568 acres, the  Birsa Munda Airport is the 25th busiest airport in the country.

Dorabji Tata Park adds ‘Diamond’ to its crown

The renovated Dorabji Tata Park in Jamshedpur has added an illuminated diamond structure and a new pavilion to attract the visitors. The 12-meter-high monument captures the historical context and narrative of the ‘Jubilee Diamond’.

Visitors can visit the amphitheatre within the pavilion for a moment of reflection and quiet. The renovated park was re-dedicated to the public by Tata Steel CEO and MD TV Narendran. This park was created to commemorate the contribution of Sir Dorabji Tata to the country.

BSF trainees take oath to fight COVID

The trainees at the Border Security Force School and Training Center at Meru, Hazaribagh, were administered an oath to fight coronavirus during their training and also spread awareness in society after completion of their training.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony, BSF Director at Meru centre Ravi Gandhi told the newly recruited candidates that they must take all the steps necessary to prevent jawans from COVID-19 during the training. They were also told to maintain prescribed distance among them and wash hands from time to time. The use of masks is compulsory for every jawan during the training period, they were told.

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

