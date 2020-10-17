STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Revised minimum age for girls' marriage soon

PM Narendra Modi said the government will soon decide on revising the minimum age of marriage for women.

Published: 17th October 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Marriage

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government will soon decide on revising the minimum age of marriage for women after it receives a report from the committee constituted for the purpose.

While addressing a video conference for releasing a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination on the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation, the PM said: “There is an important deliberation going on to decide what should be the ideal age of marriage for daughters,” the prime minister said.

Modi said the government has constructed 11 crore toilets across the country under the Swachh Bharat Mission , and is also providing sanitary pads at Rs 1 to poor women.

“Because of these efforts, for the first time, the gross enrolment ratio of girls in education is more than that of boys,” he said.

In this year’s Independence Day speech too, the PM had said the government is reconsidering the minimum age of marriage for women.

Currently, the legal age of marriage for women in India is 18, while it is 21 years for men. There have been concerns that the earlier marriage in girls leads to a disadvantage in education and leads to large family size.

In June, the Centre had formed a 10-member task force under politician Jaya Jaitley, to recommend, among other things, whether the legal age of marriage for women could be changed from 18 years.

The other members in the panel include Dr V K Paul, member (health) Niti Aayog, secretaries of higher education, school education, health, women and child development, legislative department apart from academicians Najma Akhtar, Vasudha Kamat and Dipti Shah. On Friday, Modi said he has been receiving letters from women across India asking when the government will take a decision on the issue.

“The government will soon take its decision after the submission of the report,” Modi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marriage Age For Women
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp