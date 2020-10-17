STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RJD-led Grand Alliance releases joint manifesto promising to waive off farmers' loans

Releasing the poll manifesto titled "Pran Hamara" (Our resolution), leaders of the Mahagatvandhan allies maintained a united face and promised to uproot the failed government of NDA.

Published: 17th October 2020 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Tejaswi Yadav

RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

In what appeared to be a well calculated move, the RJD-led Grand Alliance (Mahagatvandhan) promised to waive off the agricultural loans of Bihar's farmers on top priority, and providing jobs to 10 lakh unemployed youths of the state  as soon as the government is formed.

Releasing the poll manifesto titled "Pran Hamara" (Our resolution), leaders of the Mahagatvandhan allies including face for CM Tejaswi Yadav of RJD, Randeep Singh Surjewala of the Indian National Congress and others, on Saturday maintained a united face and promised to uproot the failed government of NDA, led by a "tired CM" like Nitish Kumar.

Questioning Nitish Kumar's ambitious scheme, Tejaswi Yadav said, "Where does the earmarked fund of Rs 24,000 crore go under the Jal-Jeevan-Harayali mission of Nitish Kumar? It is nothing but a well-engineered plundering of people's money."

LJP chief Chirag Paswan, too, had multiple times questioned the viability of this scheme promising to set up an inquiry into it soon after the formation of the LJP supported-government in the state.

Grand promises

Making a big announcement, aiming at garnering mass electoral support from the fraternity of farmers, Tejaswi Yadav announced that the GA government will waive off the farmers' agricultural loans soon after initiative for providing jobs to 10 lakh unemployed people.

He also attempted to please the students by promising to waive off fees which is demanded while applying for jobs in the state government.

In addition to this, Yadav added that the government will also pay fare to the students who go to the examination centres.

As for the problem of over 4.5 lakh contractual teachers who were at loggerheads with the Nitish Kumar-led government, the manifesto promisses to give them equal pay.

'Corrupt-ridden'

Accusing the Nitish Kumar government of providing scams, Tejaswi said, "Around 60 scams have been committed in Bihar during the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government including the Bhagalpur's Srijan scam."

He added that the NDA has engrossed itself only in the accusation of RJD and Lalu Prasad instead of speaking on agendas of unemployment and poverty.

Responding to Nitish Kumar's recent statement of terming him as 'inexperinced', Tejaswi Yadav said, "I am 31 years old which is half of Nitish Kumar's political career but have earned a lot of experience on how to work for the people.

If I was inexperienced, why would he appoint me as the deputy CM in the GA government?"

Since the age of 26, I have been targetted and accused in many cases and have faced agencies. But what I have done during my tenure as deputy CM is far better than others."

The General secretary of the AICC, Sundeep Singh Surjewala accused the BJP in particular of being in three alliances in the Bihar polls.

"The BJP is in three alliances-one with the JDU (openly), second with the Assauddin Owais led alliance and the third with the LJP (behind the curtain). BJP is playing a double game as a party of Janus face," he alleged.

