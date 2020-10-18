American woman held for obscene photoshoot in Rishikesh

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A 27-year-old American woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly shooting an obscene video at Lakshman Jhula, a bridge over the holy Ganga river in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

Police said the accused woman filmed 'obscene' content at the Lakshman Jhula and later uploaded the clip on social media.

RK Saklani, station house officer, Muni Ki Reti police station of Rishikesh, which is probing the case said, "The woman who was arrested for an alleged obscene photoshoot at the same place in August which she had later uploaded the photos on social media platforms."

The American citizen was wanted in the case as she was accused of assisting a French woman in the photoshoot who was also involved in the act along with her.

The French woman was booked on charges of only obscene act in public as she didn’t upload them on the social media which could have also attracted the charges under IT Act, police said.

The American woman, after being arrested, was presented before the magistrate who then released her on a fine of Rs 2,000.

The US national told police that she was asked by the French woman to assist her in the photoshoot to promote her beads garlands business after she had met her during the lockdown in Rishikesh.

The probe against the French woman, who is now staying in Rishikesh after getting bail, will continue, police said.

