Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul

According to Niti Aayog Member VK Paul, India is in a somewhat better position now but the country still has a long way to go because 90 per cent of the people are still susceptible to COVID-19.

Published: 18th October 2020

The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths have declined in the last three weeks as the spread of the pandemic has stabilised in most of the states, Niti Aayog Member V K Paul said on Sunday but did not rule out the possibility of a second wave of infections in the winter season.

Paul, who is also the chief of an expert coordinating efforts to tackle the pandemic in the country, he said that once the COVID-19 vaccine is available, there will be enough resources to deliver as well as make it accessible to the citizens.

"In India, the new coronavirus cases and number of deaths have declined in the last three weeks and the pandemic has stabilised in most of the states "However, there are five states (Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal) and 3-4 Union Territories (UTs), where there is still a rising trend," Paul said. He is heading the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC).

According to him, India is in a somewhat better position now but the country still has a long way to go because 90 per cent of the people are still susceptible to coronavirus infections.

On whether India could see a second wave of coronavirus infections in the winter, Paul said that with the onset of winter, countries across Europe are seeing resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

"We cannot rule out (a second coronavirus wave this winter in India). Things can happen and we are still learning about the virus," Paul noted.

To a query about storage and distribution of vaccine once it is available, he said India has enough cold storage facilities to an extent and this can be readily augmented as required.

"Once the vaccine is available, there will be enough resources for delivering vaccines and making vaccines accessible to the citizens and there will be no concern about resources under those circumstances," Paul said.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,14,031, the health ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day.

