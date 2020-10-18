STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dalit woman gang-raped at gunpoint in UP

"The incident took place a week back, but the police were informed about the alleged gang-rape on Sunday," Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Keshav Kumar Choudhary said.

Police investigation is underway. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KANPUR: A Dalit woman was allegedly raped at gunpoint by two men, including a former village head, in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's parents, the accused duo barged into their house when the 22-year-old woman was alone and raped her one by one at gunpoint.

They then left after threatening her of dire consequences if she dared to speak about the incident to anyone.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 in the matter, Choudhary said.

Three police teams headed by SHO Derapur, circle officer and additional SP apart from SWAT team have been formed to arrest the absconding accused, he added.

The incident comes close on the heels of the gangrape-murder of another Dalit woman in Hathras that had drawn intense outrage after alleged apathy of the administration.

