STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eyeing 2022 Assembly polls, Samajwadi Party forms state executive committee in Uttarakhand

The newly formed 39-member state executive body comprises three vice presidents and two general secretaries headed by party state president Satyanarayan Sachan. 

Published: 18th October 2020 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Keeping in mind the upcoming state assembly elections in year 2022, Uttarakhand unit of the Samajwadi Party has announced a 39-member state executive committee on Sunday. 

The newly formed 39-member state executive body comprises three vice presidents and two general secretaries headed by party state president Satyanarayan Sachan. 

"We will work for people and being the much awaited changes in the hills. The Congress and the BJP have given state nothing. I am thankful to party president Akhilesh Yadav for trusting us all as a team.

We will be focusing on the 2022 state assembly polls with local issues, such as migration, unemployment, lack of basic facilities in hill-rural areas," said Sachan. 

The move is seen as a political maneuvering to influence results in the state elections, especially in plain areas of the hill state. 

Political experts said that the SP is not aiming at winning but becoming a stakeholder in the politics of the state.

Jay Singh Rawat, political commentator based in Dehradun, commenting on the issue said, "The SP leadership knows that they can't disturb electoral equations other than Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

Rest of the districts have only Congress and the BJP. Another strong contender can be Aam Admi Party given how it pitches itself in next 6-12 months."

Interstingly, Abha Barthwal, widow of former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and ex-Samajwadi Party state chief Vinod Barthwal have been inducted into the committee as vice presidents.

Experts also added that the move is being linked with the party eyeing the hill areas of the state owing to late Barthwal being one of the recognised political faces of the state.

The state party however did not reveal the number of seats the party is planning contest on but said that it will contest on 'maximum seats' in both in Kumaon and Garhwal divisions across 13 districts of the hill state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyanarayan Sachan Congress BJP Uttarakhand SP
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
A view of the India Gate shrouded in haze in New Delhi Friday Oct. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Double whammy: Delhi now fighting its worst air pollution amid high COVID-19 caseload
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp