Eyeing 2022 Assembly polls, Samajwadi Party forms state executive committee in Uttarakhand

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Keeping in mind the upcoming state assembly elections in year 2022, Uttarakhand unit of the Samajwadi Party has announced a 39-member state executive committee on Sunday.

The newly formed 39-member state executive body comprises three vice presidents and two general secretaries headed by party state president Satyanarayan Sachan.

"We will work for people and being the much awaited changes in the hills. The Congress and the BJP have given state nothing. I am thankful to party president Akhilesh Yadav for trusting us all as a team.

We will be focusing on the 2022 state assembly polls with local issues, such as migration, unemployment, lack of basic facilities in hill-rural areas," said Sachan.

The move is seen as a political maneuvering to influence results in the state elections, especially in plain areas of the hill state.

Political experts said that the SP is not aiming at winning but becoming a stakeholder in the politics of the state.

Jay Singh Rawat, political commentator based in Dehradun, commenting on the issue said, "The SP leadership knows that they can't disturb electoral equations other than Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

Rest of the districts have only Congress and the BJP. Another strong contender can be Aam Admi Party given how it pitches itself in next 6-12 months."

Interstingly, Abha Barthwal, widow of former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and ex-Samajwadi Party state chief Vinod Barthwal have been inducted into the committee as vice presidents.

Experts also added that the move is being linked with the party eyeing the hill areas of the state owing to late Barthwal being one of the recognised political faces of the state.

The state party however did not reveal the number of seats the party is planning contest on but said that it will contest on 'maximum seats' in both in Kumaon and Garhwal divisions across 13 districts of the hill state.