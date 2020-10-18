STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For Nitish's satisfaction, PM Modi is free to say anything against me: Chirag Paswan

Paswan also alleged that the Chief Minister was anxious to portray a wedge between the LJP and BJP.

Published: 18th October 2020 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 01:41 PM

LJP president Chirag Paswan (L) with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

LJP president Chirag Paswan (L) with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday said that for the satisfaction of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is free to say anything against him.

"I don't want that due to me, Prime Minister Narendra Modi falls in a situation of a 'Dharmsankat'. He should go ahead and fulfill his duty towards the alliance. For Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's satisfaction, the Prime Minister is free to say anything against me," Paswan told ANI.

Criticising the Bihar Chief Minister, Chirag said, "I believe Bihar CM's stopped envisioning policies and become saturated. He is anti-youth and dismisses young leaders, calling them inexperienced but himself started as a young activist during the JP movement. We are aware too and can think for Bihar. The state has given him 15 years already."

ALSO READ | Bihar polls: With former ally LJP eating into Dalit vote base, BJP and JDU become extra cautious

Continuing his attack on Kumar, he alleged that the Chief Minister was anxious to portray a wedge between the LJP and BJP. "I'd like to allay this fear by saying that I welcome criticism from BJP leaders, even from the Prime Minister," he added.

"Why should I not respect Modi ji? Only he called me for support when my father was admitted to the ICU," the LJP leader added.

His remarks came a day after BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah commented on his "Hanuman of Modi" remark, saying "LJP president should not harbour any illusions".

"He (Nitish Kumar) has wasted most of the time to show how LJP and BJP are divided. The Chief Minister is fielding all big BJP leaders to speak against me. I just want to say that they are free to speak against me. I would even say that if the Prime Minister wants to say something against me just to satisfy the chief minister, he can," Chirag said here.

Chirag also said that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar should thank BJP for following the coalition religiously.

"Nitish Kumar Ji should thank the BJP colleagues that despite all the resentment against the Chief Minister, they are playing coalition religiously and every day they give certificates to Nitish Kumar Ji that they are not with Chirag," he tweeted.

Chirag again thanked PM Modi for supporting him during his tough phase and inspired him to bring out 'Bihar first Bihari first' vision document.

ALSO READ | Nitish to be next CM of Bihar, asserts Amit Shah amid tensions between BJP, LJP

"Prime Minister is in my heart. Prime Minister Modi was standing with me when I was alone outside my father's ICU. He gave such an honour to my father. Should I forget all that? He has loved like a father, this is my personal belief just like religion," Chirag Paswan said.

"I have brought the 'Bihar first Bihari first' vision document after getting inspired by PM Modi. He is my inspiration," he added.

In the forthcoming Assembly polls, the (LJP) will not contest seats where BJP will be contesting, however, it will fight against Janata Dal (United).

Bihar with 243 Assembly seats will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results are scheduled to be declared on November 10.

